Olympian Bajrang Punia visits Haryana’s Aarohi Model School in Panipat

During the visit, Bajrang spoke to students about the importance of Santulit Aahaar (Balanced Diet), Fitness and also promoted Indian traditional sports by participating in a game of Kho - Kho with the students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:45 IST
The unique initiative is part of the government’s ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ that was kicked off by Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in Gujarat earlier this month. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Taking Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's unique school visit campaign ahead, Indian wrestler and Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medalist Bajrang Punia on Thursday visited Haryana's Aarohi Model School in Panipat and met students of 75 schools from four districts.

During the visit, Bajrang spoke to students about the importance of Santulit Aahaar (Balanced Diet), Fitness and also promoted Indian traditional sports by participating in a game of Kho - Kho with the students. He even showed them some easy-to-do fitness exercises.

Lauding the idea of PM of asking Olympians and Paralympians to visit schools across India and interact with students, Bajrang said, "I am very happy that I have come to this school, it reminds me of my school days because even I come from a village in Haryana and coming back here is like coming back to school."

Speaking to students about the importance of having the right diet and following a fit lifestyle, Bajrang said, "If you want to be mentally and physically strong and see India on the top in any field, you need to eat the right things and exercise at least for half an hour, twice a day."

The unique initiative is part of the government's 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' that was kicked off by Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in Gujarat earlier this month.

Bajrang stressed on the need to have homemade food that has essentials like greens, proteins, carbohydrates, minerals and urged kids to stay away from junk food. "During my early days of training we were not allowed to even step out of our training center daily, so when we got one chance to step out the first thing we wanted to do was to eat tasty roadside food like chaat and tikki. But that would be once in many months, not regularly. So, you have to promise me that you won't have junk food regularly, and you will try to give it up."

The special school campaign, Meet the Champions, is jointly being organized by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. In the coming months, we will see our Olympic and Paralympic heroes visit various schools across the country, and interact with students in a similar fashion. During their visit, the athletes will share their own experiences, life lessons, tips on how to eat right and also give an overall inspirational boost to school children.

(With Inputs from PIB)

