CABI pick 14-member Indian blind team for home series against Bangladesh

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has selected a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI and T20 series against Bangladesh starting on Friday at Bhopal.

The captain of both squads is Sunil Ramesh from Karnataka while Deepak Malik from Haryana will be his deputy.

The bilateral series, to end on December 29, will be played at Bhopal's Faith Cricket Club. The series will start with T20 matches to be played on December 24, 25 and 26 followed by three ODIs on December 27, 28 and 29, CABI president Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said in a release. Teams: India's squad for 3 T20s: B1 category: Kalpesh Nimbadkar (Gujarat), Lalit Meena (Rajasthan), A Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), Om Prakash (Madhya Pradesh), Praveen Kumar Sharma (Haryana). B2 category: D Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), A Maneesh (Kerala), Irfan Diwan (Delhi), Nakul Badanayaka (Odisha). B3 category: Deepak Malik (Vice-captain, Haryana), Prakash Jayaramaiah (Karnataka), Sunil Ramesh (Captain, Karnataka), Durga Rao (Andhra Pradesh) Vijay Kumar (Himachal Pradesh). India's squad for 3 ODIs: B1 category: Kalpesh Nimbadkar (Gujarat), Lalit Meena (Rajasthan) , A Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), Sujith Munda (Jharkhand), Basappa (Karnataka). B2 category: D Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), A Maneesh (Kerala) , Lokesha (Karnataka), Rohit Sharma (Haryana).

B3 category: Deepak Malik (Vice-captain, Haryana), Prakash Jayaramaiah (Karnataka), Sunil Ramesh (Captain, Karnataka), Durga Rao (Andhra Pradesh), Vijay Kumar (Himachal Pradesh).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)