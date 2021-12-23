LPL final sold out; 11,000 fans to watch

The second season of the Lanka Premier League is set to end with a bang as 11,000 cricket-crazy fans will grace the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota to watch the final face-off of the tournament on Thursday. With Thisara Perera's Jaffna Kings taking on Bhanuka Rajapaksa's Galle Gladiators in the final, the tickets for the match were sold out in no time. The ticket sales were open for up to 50 per cent of stadium capacity.

Speaking on the development, Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of Dubai-based production giant IPG, the official promoter of LPL, said: "It's absolutely brilliant to see the tickets sold out for the Final of the Lanka Premier League. We've had a host of wonderful fans coming into the stadium throughout the tournament and therefore, it was only fitting to have a packed stadium for the last game of the season. I hope that the fans have a great time and they get to watch a terrific contest." The Galle Gladiators defeated Jaffna Kings by 64 runs in Qualifier 1 to book a place in the Final, while the Jaffna Kings went past Dambulla Giants by 23 runs to make their way to the Final.

The Jaffna Kings had finished at the top of the table in the league stage with 6 wins from 8 matches. Meanwhile, the Galle Gladiators had finished at second place with 4 wins from 8 matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)