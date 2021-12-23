Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona negotiating with Man City to sign Torres: Guardiola

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to sign 21-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City, the Premier League club's manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday. Multiple British media outlets reported Barcelona are ready to sign the Spain international for a fee of around 55 million euros ($62 million).

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:37 IST
Soccer-Barcelona negotiating with Man City to sign Torres: Guardiola

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to sign 21-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City, the Premier League club's manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday.

Multiple British media outlets reported Barcelona are ready to sign the Spain international for a fee of around 55 million euros ($62 million). Both Sky Sports and the BBC reported Barca would pay City a further 10 million euros in add-ons. "It's not done officially, I know they are negotiating and it is close. When the club announces, it's done," Guardiola told reporters, adding City had no plans to sign a striker in January.

"We are not a club like other clubs when players want to leave and the owner says 'stay'. If they want to leave because they feel they will be happier in another place, they have to go. I am happy for him." The deal comes despite severe financial difficulties at the LaLiga club. They had to let club great Lionel Messi leave in the summer due to "financial and structural obstacles" and have debts of more than 1.35 billion euros.

Their attacking options were weakened further with the retirement https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/barcelona-striker-aguero-announces-retirement-due-heart-condition-2021-12-15 of striker Sergio Aguero last week due to a heart condition. City signed Torres https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-england-mci-torres-idINKCN2510GA in August last year on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 23 million euros, but the former Valencia forward made only 43 appearances, scoring 16 times.

Torres, who has played 22 times for Spain scoring 12 goals, has been out of action since sustaining a minor fracture on his right foot during the UEFA Nations League campaign. Barcelona are seventh in LaLiga after a poor start to the season which resulted in the sacking of coach Ronald Koeman, with club great Xavi Hernandez taking over.

($1 = 0.8818 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021