Radiant enters semi-final of Pro Tennis League

In another tie, Banglore Challengers continued their dominance beating DMG Crusaders on the third day, winning 5 of their 6 matches. Team Radiants last match of the day concluded with a Mixed Doubles win in which Arjun Uppal partnered with Prerna Bhabri and beat the pair of Nishant Goel and Vanshika Chaudhary.Niki Poonacha triumphed over Vishnu Vardhan with a score of 5-3.

Radiant enters semi-final of Pro Tennis League
Team Radiant outperformed Stag Babolat Yoddhas 6-0 to enter the semi-final of the Pro Tennis League on Thursday. In another tie, Banglore Challengers continued their dominance beating DMG Crusaders on the third day, winning 5 of their 6 matches. In the Next Gen category Parv Nage defeated ITF Junior Ranked 97 player Nishant Dabas by a score of 5-3. In the Pro- Men 1 Category, Saketh Myneni of Team Radiant edged out Vijay Sundar Prashant in a 5-4(5) tie-breaker match. Team Radiant’s last match of the day concluded with a Mixed Doubles win in which Arjun Uppal partnered with Prerna Bhabri and beat the pair of Nishant Goel and Vanshika Chaudhary.

Niki Poonacha triumphed over Vishnu Vardhan with a score of 5-3. Paras Dahiya of Bangalore Challengers conquered the match with a 5-1 victory against Karan Singh of DMG Crusaders. Lastly, the mixed doubles duo of Dilip Mohanty and Sai Samhitha who whitewashed their opponent after a 5-1 win over Rishi Kapur and Kashish Bhatia.

