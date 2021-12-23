Working on organizing our defence and attack: FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira

Recently appointed FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira is looking to organize his thoughts to lead the team towards their goal as they face Odisha FC in match 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama on Friday. Pereira replaced Juan Ferrando as the team's new head coach after the Spaniard departed to join ATK Mohun Bagan.

FC Goa are placed in the eighth position in the league with seven points in six matches. The club has won two, drawn one, and lost three. A win on Friday will lift them right into contention for the top four positions. "We need to focus on our game. I have seen the players working very hard. They're putting in a lot of effort. I am sure if they keep doing it we will get results in the near future," said Derrick Pereira in a pre-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"There are a lot of matches to be played. On the previous occasion, we were near the end of the season. But this time around it's a different feeling. I am eager to get out of quarantine and work with the players. I have chatted with a few senior players virtually. I will see what I want to do. I have a lot of thoughts. I am putting my thoughts into place and trying to see how we can achieve our goal," he added. Pereira further said that his transition from technical director to head coach was 'surprising' and 'exciting'.

"It was surprising and exciting. I was taking care of the FC Goa youth teams. I asked them for a day to decide but inside it was a yes. But I needed time to talk to my family and see what I can bring to the table," said Pereira. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)