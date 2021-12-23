Left Menu

Working on organizing our defence and attack: FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira

Recently appointed FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira is looking to organize his thoughts to lead the team towards their goal as they face Odisha FC in match 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama on Friday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:53 IST
Working on organizing our defence and attack: FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira
Derrick Pereira (Photo: FC Goa's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Recently appointed FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira is looking to organize his thoughts to lead the team towards their goal as they face Odisha FC in match 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama on Friday. Pereira replaced Juan Ferrando as the team's new head coach after the Spaniard departed to join ATK Mohun Bagan.

FC Goa are placed in the eighth position in the league with seven points in six matches. The club has won two, drawn one, and lost three. A win on Friday will lift them right into contention for the top four positions. "We need to focus on our game. I have seen the players working very hard. They're putting in a lot of effort. I am sure if they keep doing it we will get results in the near future," said Derrick Pereira in a pre-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"There are a lot of matches to be played. On the previous occasion, we were near the end of the season. But this time around it's a different feeling. I am eager to get out of quarantine and work with the players. I have chatted with a few senior players virtually. I will see what I want to do. I have a lot of thoughts. I am putting my thoughts into place and trying to see how we can achieve our goal," he added. Pereira further said that his transition from technical director to head coach was 'surprising' and 'exciting'.

"It was surprising and exciting. I was taking care of the FC Goa youth teams. I asked them for a day to decide but inside it was a yes. But I needed time to talk to my family and see what I can bring to the table," said Pereira. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021