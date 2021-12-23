Left Menu

Soccer-Everton request to postpone Burnley clash rejected - Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said that his club had a request to postpone Sunday's match at Burnley rejected by the Premier League. Burnley's last two scheduled games in the Premier League have been postponed due to their opponents being impacted by positive COVID tests. Clarets manager Sean Dyche said his first team squad was clear of the virus, however.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:11 IST
Soccer-Everton request to postpone Burnley clash rejected - Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said that his club had a request to postpone Sunday's match at Burnley rejected by the Premier League. "We have six injuries and five players with COVID," he told a news conference on Thursday, "I think it is not fair."

Liverpool's match against Leeds United and Watford's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers were postponed earlier on Thursday. Premier League managers are due to have a call later on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 protocols and their concerns.

"My main job now is to have 11 players who can compete in the right positions against Burnley. It is not easy," Benitez added. "I'm really surprised we are playing this game. We have nine outfield players available plus three keepers. After (that) we have to bring five young players that it seems have enough experience to play in the Premier League.

"It's quite dangerous for us because someone has to consider that because of circumstances we may have to include players who are not ready, have knocks or have to play out of position," he added. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be available to play, however, after missing most of the season with injury.

"It's a difficult decision for us but I'm happy to see Dominic training with the team and hopefully he will be fine," he said. Burnley's last two scheduled games in the Premier League have been postponed due to their opponents being impacted by positive COVID tests.

Clarets manager Sean Dyche said his first team squad was clear of the virus, however. "No COVID at this time of any concern," said Dyche. "A couple of cases, but not in the first team group."

Burnley are in 18th place on 11 points from 15 matches while Everton are in 14th spot on 19 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021