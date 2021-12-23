Soccer-Italian Serie B postpones two rounds of fixtures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Two rounds of the Italian second division scheduled for Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 have been postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at various clubs, Serie B announced on Thursday after a conference call with all teams. The postponements effectively give Serie B a longer winter break with the season set to resume on Jan. 15.

Two rescheduled matches -- Benevento v Monza and Lecce v Vicenza -- which were called off last week due to COVID-19 cases will be played on Jan. 13. The top flight Serie A has been largely unaffected as they head into the winter break, with only one game called off after bottom side Salernitana were banned from travelling https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/salernitana-defend-udinese-no-show-after-being-handed-travel-ban-2021-12-21 to Udinese due to COVID-19 cases in their squad.

Serie A said last week that 98% of its players have received two vaccinations for COVID-19, helping the division stay relatively unaffected by the virus.

