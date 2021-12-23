Left Menu

Anand finishes last in Gashimov Memorial chess

Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand managed only two wins in the tournament to finish last in the seventh Vugar Gashimov Memorial chess tournament here on Thursday.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand managed only two wins in the tournament to finish last in the seventh Vugar Gashimov Memorial chess tournament here on Thursday. His sole win on the second day of the blitz event came against Czech Republic's David Navara in a 70-move marathon in round 10. He finished last with nine points after seven rounds of rapid (involving two mini-matches) and 14 rounds of blitz.

The former world champion, who lost two games -- one to Fabiano Caruana (USA) and the other to Richard Rapport (Hungary) on the first day of the blitz -- suffered only one defeat on Thursday. He went down to Caruana yet again.

Anand drew his games against Rauf Memedov (Azerbaijan), Rapport, Sergey Karjakin (Russia), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) and Vugar Asadli (Azerbaijan).

Caruana and Rapport finished equal on 24 points following which the American won the Armageddon to take the top spot.

Earlier in the rapid section, Anand could manage only one win against Shakriyar Mamedyarov in the sixth round.

The Gashimov Memorial tournament this year was played in the rapid and blitz format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

