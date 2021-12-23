Left Menu

Raahul, Savitha Shri win titles as Indians shine in Asian Junior chess

In the girls section, Savitha Shri drew her ninth round game against Chaindi Attanayake Sri Lanka to finish with seven points and on top. Fellow Indian player K Priyanka took the second place, ahead of Irans Anousha Mahdian, though, the two finished with 6.5 points due to a better tie-break score.The 14-year old Savitha Shri also won her maiden Woman Grandmaster norm.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:54 IST
Raahul, Savitha Shri win titles as Indians shine in Asian Junior chess
  • Country:
  • India

India's V S Raahul and B Savitha Shri won the boys and girls titles in the Asian Junior chess championship in Sri Lanka on Thursday. Both the players finished a point clear of the rest of the field to emerge champions as the Indians dominated.

The 18-year old Raahul scored 7.5 points and finished ahead of compatriots Mitraba Guha (7 points) and G B Harshavardhan (6.5 points), who took the second and third places respectively. Indian players K Raghunandan and Vardaan Nagpal took fourth and sixth spots in the final standings.

Raahul remained unbeaten in the nine-round event and scored six wins to go with three draws. He also secured his maiden GM norm.

Guha, who became a Grandmaster last month, was the top-seed and a defeat to Raahul in the fifth round and a draw aginst Sri Lanka's Ranindu Liyanage in round two, hurt his chances. In the girls section, Savitha Shri drew her ninth round game against Chaindi Attanayake (Sri Lanka) to finish with seven points and on top. Fellow Indian player K Priyanka took the second place, ahead of Iran's Anousha Mahdian, though, the two finished with 6.5 points due to a better tie-break score.

The 14-year old Savitha Shri also won her maiden Woman Grandmaster norm. She was unbeaten in the tournament, won five games and drew two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021