Curling-Muirhead to captain British team for fourth Olympics

Britain won the recent European championships, beating reigning Olympic champions Sweden and world champions Switzerland on the way. "It means a huge amount to be going to my fourth Olympics," Scotland's Muirhead said. "This one is extra special in terms of going to the Games with four girls who have never competed in an Olympic Games before.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:04 IST
Eve Muirhead will captain the British women's curling team after being named for her fourth Winter Olympic Games on Thursday. Muirhead, 31, helped Britain win bronze at the Sochi 2014 Games -- becoming the youngest skip ever to win an Olympic medal -- but her team missed the podium in Pyeongchang.

Joining the vastly-experienced Muirhead in the British women's team will be Olympics debutants Jennifer Dodds, vice skip Vicky Wright, lead Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith. Britain won the recent European championships, beating reigning Olympic champions Sweden and world champions Switzerland on the way.

"It means a huge amount to be going to my fourth Olympics," Scotland's Muirhead said. "This one is extra special in terms of going to the Games with four girls who have never competed in an Olympic Games before. "It makes me very proud of them to have got this far and to have proven that they are capable of having Great Britain on their back playing against some of the world's best."

Dodds will compete alongside Bruce Mouat in the mixed event. "It's always exciting the day that it's officially announced," Muirhead said. "It's a very, very special feeling for myself and for the rest of the girls and I guess it is going to make Christmas a little nicer!"

