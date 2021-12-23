Sports News Roundup: Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw; Soccer-Man Utd's Rangnick questions practicality of two cup competitions in England and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Putin says Western diplomatic boycott of Olympics is a mistake

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States and its allies a mistake driven by a desire to restrain China's development. Washington will not prevent China's emergence as a global competitor by dragging politics into sports, Putin said in reply to a question at his annual news conference.

Soccer-Man Utd's Rangnick questions practicality of two cup competitions in England

England's soccer governing bodies must sit down and discuss whether it is feasible to have both the FA Cup and the League Cup in a calendar where teams play too many games, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said on Thursday. Rangnick added he had no issues with sticking to the tradition of playing over the festive period and looked forward to experiencing it for the first time in his coaching career but wanted to discuss scrapping cup replays and playing in two cups.

Tennis-Organising 2022 Australian Open '10 times' harder, says Tiley

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley feels organising the 2022 edition of the Grand Slam has been "10 times" more difficult than this year's edition as the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 takes hold Down Under. Tiley and his team put in a Herculean effort to stage the tournament safely in February when Australia still had its borders closed, spending a fortune on biosecurity measures to reassure the local community.

Olympics-Beijing organisers 'regret' NHL player pull-out

Beijing Olympics organisers expressed "regret" on Thursday after the National Hockey League said it would not allow its players to compete at the Winter Games because of disruption to the league schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday's decision by the North American league, which four months ago had agreed to let the players go to Beijing, means the Games will not see some of the best-known athletes expected to compete in the Chinese capital from Feb. 4-20.

Soccer-Liverpool v Leeds, Wolves v Watford games postponed due to COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in the visiting teams have forced the postponement of the Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford games scheduled for Boxing Day, the Premier League announced on Thursday. The number of Premier League games called off due to COVID-19 outbreaks is now up to 12 in the last two weeks but the League said it was their intention to continue playing fixtures "where safely possible".

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola reiterates call for five substitutions as fixtures pile up

The Premier League's unique tradition of playing on Boxing Day and New Year's Day should not change but they must allow five substitutions to protect players amid a gruelling schedule, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday. Top flight leagues in Europe adopted the rule to increase the number of substitutions per game to five to ease the workload on players amid the COVID-19 pandemic but Premier League clubs voted against the motion.

Tennis-Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw

Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card into the main draw of next month's Australian Open, the tournament organisers said on Thursday. The Briton, down at 134th in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery, has reached the final five times at Melbourne Park - the last of them in 2016 - though has never claimed the crown.

Soccer-Everton request to postpone Burnley clash rejected - Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said that his club had a request to postpone Sunday's match at Burnley rejected by the Premier League. "We have six injuries and five players with COVID," he told a news conference on Thursday, "I think it is not fair."

Revs re-sign GK Brad Knighton for record 12th season

The New England Revolution re-signed free-agent goalkeeper Brad Knighton to a one-year contract on Thursday. He will return for his 15th MLS campaign and his 12th in a Revolution uniform, the most in club history.

Cricket-S Africa welcome back Olivier with open arms for India series

Fast bowler Duanne Olivier is expected to return to the South Africa line-up as the home side challenge visiting India in the first match of a three game series in the ICC World Test Championship at Centurion Park starting on Sunday. Olivier will bolster a home seam attack missing injured Anrich Nortje and will play his first test since 2019, when he turned his back on South Africa in favour of county cricket in England, despite considerable success in the five-day format.

