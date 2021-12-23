Hockey Inter-Department C'ships: Services Sports Control Board win on Day 6

The 1st Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021 saw exhilarating action on Day-6 here in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The first game of the day saw Services Sports Control Board facing off against ITBP Central Hockey Team in Pool A match. Sarin Edavalath got off to a fantastic start as he scored the first goal in the 5th minute.

He doubled Services Sports Control Board's lead, scoring the second goal in the 26th minute. A minute later, Pawan Rajbhar scored the third goal in the 27th minute to make it 3-0 resulting in a comfortable victory for the Services Sports Control Board. The second match of the day saw Punjab and Sind Bank picking a 8-1 win over Tamil Nadu Police in the Pool D match as Gaganpreet Singh started off brilliantly. He scored the first goal in the 3rd minute and then doubled the lead in the 9th minute to make it 2-0.

Gaganpreet Singh completed a hat-trick when he scored the third goal in the 27th minute to make it 3-0. Harmanjit Singh scored the fourth goal in the 35th minute, and Maninder Singh added the fifth goal in the 44th minute. Tamil Nadu Police defended well in the final quarter, but Prince managed to score the 6th goal in the 52nd minute. Skipper Satbir Singh scored the 7th goal in the 54th minute, while Prabhjot Singh added the 8th goal in the 55th minute. Balamurugan managed to pull one goal back in the 59th minute for Tamil Nadu Police but Punjab and Sind Bank won the match 8-1. The third game of the day saw Sports Authority Of India taking on Punjab National Bank in a thrilling match. M Elampari opened the scoring, hitting the first goal in the ninth minute. Sports Authority Of India defended well in the 2nd quarter but Naveen Antil managed to get the equalizer in the 33rd minute. Just when it looked like the match would go to a draw, Sukhjeet Singh scored the second goal in the 56th minute and Punjab National Bank beat Sports Authority Of India 2-1.

The final match of the day saw Food Corporation Of India taking on Railway Sports Promotion Board in Pool C match. Sheshe Gowda Bm opened the scoring in the match, getting a goal in the 5th minute. Raju Pal doubled the lead 10 minutes later, scoring the second goal in the 15th minute. Hans Raj scored the first goal for Food Corporation Of India in the 18th minute, but Pardeep Singh score another goal for Railway Sports Promotion Board seconds later in the 18th minute, to give his team a 3-1 lead Ajit Kumar Pandey scored the fourth goal in the 34th minute, Jasjit Singh Kular scored the fifth goal in the 41st minute, and Sheshe Gowda Bm scored the sixth goal in the 45th minute as Railway Sports Promotion Board took a 6-1 lead by the close of the third quarter. Ajmer Singh added the 7th goal in the 54th minute and Railway Sports Promotion Board beat Food Corporation Of India 7-1.

The Pool B match between Canara Bank and Steel Plant Sports Board was forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for Canara Bank. The Pool C match between Comptroller and Auditor General Of India and Major Port Sports Control Board was also forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for Comptroller and Auditor General Of India. (ANI)

