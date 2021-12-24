Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man Utd's Rangnick questions practicality of two cup competitions in England

England's soccer governing bodies must sit down and discuss whether it is feasible to have both the FA Cup and the League Cup in a calendar where teams play too many games, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said on Thursday. Rangnick added he had no issues with sticking to the tradition of playing over the festive period and looked forward to experiencing it for the first time in his coaching career but wanted to discuss scrapping cup replays and playing in two cups.

Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to get a first Ashes hundred in Australia as he prepares for the third test starting in Melbourne on Boxing Day, a must-win game if England are to claim the series. Root has already plundered an English record 1,630 test runs in 2021 and has two half-centuries in the Ashes series so far with 89 in Brisbane and 62 in Adelaide as his side slipped to two heavy defeats.

Soccer-Liverpool v Leeds, Wolves v Watford games postponed due to COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in the visiting teams have forced the postponement of the Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford games scheduled for Boxing Day, the Premier League announced on Thursday. The number of Premier League games called off due to COVID-19 outbreaks is now up to 12 in the last two weeks but the League said it was their intention to continue playing fixtures "where safely possible".

Soccer-Guardiola repeats call for five substitutions as games pile up

The Premier League's unique tradition of playing on Boxing Day and New Year's Day should not change but it must allow five substitutions to protect players amid a gruelling schedule, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday. Top flight leagues in Europe adopted the rule to increase the number of substitutions per game to five to ease the workload on players amid the COVID-19 pandemic but Premier League clubs voted against the motion.

Athletics-Shoes to have uniform sole thickness from November 2024-World Athletics

The sole thicknesses for all athletic shoes in track and field events will be simplified to a stack height of 20mm from Nov. 1, 2024, World Athletics said on Thursday. Current regulations allow for shoes to have maximum thickness between 20-25mm depending on the event while it can go up to 40mm for road races.

Soccer-Pele discharged from hospital, will spend Christmas with family

Brazilian soccer great Pele has been discharged, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said on Thursday, and will spend Christmas at home after months of medical issues following an operation to remove a colon tumor. "The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumor that was identified in September," the statement said.

Soccer-World Leagues unwilling to release players for Cup of Nations until Jan. 3

The World Leagues Forum (WLF) has written to global soccer governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to say they will not release players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) until Jan. 3. FIFA regulations state clubs must release players for AFCON by Dec. 27, which is 13 days before the tournament starts. The WLF said that date was "unreasonable and disproportionate" for many clubs and players in action this month.

Arctos expands ownership share of Warriors

Arctos Sports Partners expanded their investment in sports franchise ownership by more than doubling its stake in the Golden State Warriors to 13 percent, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday. While no price of the deal was reported, the Warriors are one of the most valuable sports franchises in the United States. They are worth as much as $6.03 billion, according to Sportico. It was valued elsewhere at $5.5 billion at the start of 2021.

Soccer-Everton request to postpone Burnley clash rejected - Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said that his club had a request to postpone Sunday's match at Burnley rejected by the Premier League. "We have six injuries and five players with COVID," he told a news conference on Thursday, "I think it is not fair."

Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

Japan is likely to shelve plans to send officials to the Winter Games in Beijing next year and will make an announcement as early as Friday, public broadcaster NHK said. The United States and other Western countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over concerns about human rights in China but Japan has so far taken a softer tone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)