Soccer-Ten-man Porto trample Benfica 3-0 to advance in Portuguese Cup

Porto's Brazilian striker Evanilson scored twice and was sent off in the first half as they beat visitors Benfica 3-0 in a frantic clash to reach the Portuguese Cup quarter-finals.

Braga, who beat Benfica in last season's final, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Vizela after an early goal by Nuno Moreira. Porto had their first sell-out crowd of over 50,000 at the Dragao Stadium since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with the fans ecstatic as their team scored twice in seven minutes.

Evanilson opened the scoring in the first minute, pouncing on a loose ball inside the area to fire past Helton Leite. Vitinha got the second six minutes later with a clever shot after a corner and Evanilson struck again to finish a counter-attack and extend Porto’s lead half an hour into the game.

But the 22-year-old got a second yellow card just before halftime after catching Joao Mario in the face with his arm. The hosts managed to hold onto their comfortable lead and eased to victory to eliminate last season's runners-up, who had Nicolas Otamendi sent off late on for a foul on Luis Diaz.

“We knew that we had to go for the win from the beginning. We were at our home, a sold-out stadium, great atmosphere, it was a perfect night to give them a Christmas present. This beautiful win is for them.” Luis Diaz told reporters. Porto's fierce rivals were already in turmoil, with Benfica manager Jorge Jesus telling Brazil's Globo he had discussions with Flamengo this week about the vacant manager's job.

The 67-year-old Portuguese coach could therefore be heading back for a second spell at the club he managed from 2019-20. "I want to say I’m sorry for the fans because this is not the image that we should give them in a game like this," Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo told reporters of the defeat.

"It is good that in one week we will be back here again to face them in the league. It’s the perfect opportunity to repair our image after a night like this one." Porto are top of the standings after 15 matches, level on 41 points with Sporting and four ahead of third-placed Benfica.

They will be joined in the Cup quarter-finals by Sporting, Mafra, Rio Ave, Leca, Portimonense, Tondela and Vizela.

