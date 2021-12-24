Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus lost their DNA after Ronaldo's arrival, says Buffon

"Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris St Germain, and I couldn't figure out what happened," Buffon told American broadcast network TUDN https://www.tudn.com/futbol/buffon-volver-a-italia-y-reencuentro-con-cr7-la-juve-perdio-el-adn-video. "When I returned, I worked with Ronaldo for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 10:20 IST
Soccer-Juventus lost their DNA after Ronaldo's arrival, says Buffon

Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon said Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at the club in 2018 ultimately led to them losing their "DNA of being a team". Ronaldo, now back at Manchester United for a second spell, scored 101 goals in 135 appearances for Juventus and won Serie A twice but the club did not progress beyond the Champions League quarter-final stage during his three years there.

Buffon returned to his first club Parma in June after nearly two decades at Juventus -- he spent the 2018-19 season at Paris St Germain -- where he won 10 Serie A titles. "Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris St Germain, and I couldn't figure out what happened," Buffon told American broadcast network TUDN https://www.tudn.com/futbol/buffon-volver-a-italia-y-reencuentro-con-cr7-la-juve-perdio-el-adn-video.

"When I returned, I worked with Ronaldo for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team. "We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo."

Juventus are fifth in Serie A, 12 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, and host third-placed Napoli on Jan. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021