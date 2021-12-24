Sports News Roundup: Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020, JOC and JPC chiefs to Beijing Olympics - NHK; Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020, JOC and JPC chiefs to Beijing Olympics - NHK

Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto as well as the heads of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC) to the Winter Games in Beijing next year, public broadcaster NHK said. The government intends to forego dispatching officials such as cabinet ministers to the event, NHK added.

Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to get a first Ashes hundred in Australia as he prepares for the third test starting in Melbourne on Boxing Day, a must-win game if England are to claim the series. Root has already plundered an English record 1,630 test runs in 2021 and has two half-centuries in the Ashes series so far with 89 in Brisbane and 62 in Adelaide as his side slipped to two heavy defeats.

Olympics-As NHL players reel, countries begin hectic work of building rosters

National Hockey League (NHL) players said on Thursday that they were disappointed at not having the chance to compete in the Beijing Olympic Games, as national governing bodies prepared the hectic work of filling out their Olympic rosters. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday that the league's players would not compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Games due to COVID-19 concerns.

Soccer-Guardiola repeats call for five substitutions as games pile up

The Premier League's unique tradition of playing on Boxing Day and New Year's Day should not change but it must allow five substitutions to protect players amid a gruelling schedule, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday. Top flight leagues in Europe adopted the rule to increase the number of substitutions per game to five to ease the workload on players amid the COVID-19 pandemic but Premier League clubs voted against the motion.

Athletics-Shoes to have uniform sole thickness from November 2024-World Athletics

The sole thicknesses for all athletic shoes in track and field events will be simplified to a stack height of 20mm from Nov. 1, 2024, World Athletics said on Thursday. Current regulations allow for shoes to have maximum thickness between 20-25mm depending on the event while it can go up to 40mm for road races.

Soccer-Pele discharged from hospital, will spend Christmas with family

Brazilian soccer great Pele has been discharged, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said on Thursday, and will spend Christmas at home after months of medical issues following an operation to remove a colon tumor. "The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumor that was identified in September," the statement said.

Soccer-World Leagues unwilling to release players for Cup of Nations until Jan. 3

The World Leagues Forum (WLF) has written to global soccer governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to say they will not release players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) until Jan. 3. FIFA regulations state clubs must release players for AFCON by Dec. 27, which is 13 days before the tournament starts. The WLF said that date was "unreasonable and disproportionate" for many clubs and players in action this month.

Arctos expands ownership share of Warriors

Arctos Sports Partners expanded their investment in sports franchise ownership by more than doubling its stake in the Golden State Warriors to 13 percent, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday. While no price of the deal was reported, the Warriors are one of the most valuable sports franchises in the United States. They are worth as much as $6.03 billion, according to Sportico. It was valued elsewhere at $5.5 billion at the start of 2021.

Soccer-Everton request to postpone Burnley clash rejected - Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said that his club had a request to postpone Sunday's match at Burnley rejected by the Premier League. "We have six injuries and five players with COVID," he told a news conference on Thursday, "I think it is not fair."

Japan will not send govt delegation to Beijing Olympics

Japan will not send a government delegation to next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, it said on Friday, a move that stops short of joining a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the Games, but one nonetheless likely to deepen tension with China. The boycott, driven by Washington and including some of its allies, has become another delicate issue for Japan, a close partner of the United States that also has strong economic ties to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)