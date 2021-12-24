Indian sports fraternity wishes Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra on his 24th birthday

Left Menu

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning a gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, has turned 24 on Friday.

24-12-2021
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning a gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, has turned 24 on Friday. From fans to members of the sports fraternity, the young javelin thrower received several heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.

At the Tokyo Olympics this year, Neeraj became only the second Indian individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra. He also became the first Indian Olympian to claim the yellow metal in athletics. Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal tweeted: "Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1. Wish u a great year ahead."

"Happy birthday to Olympic gold medalist and India's darling, younger brother Neeraj Chopra," London 2012 bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt wrote on Facebook. Tokyo Olympian wrestler Sonam Malik took to Twitter and wrote: "Many Many Happy returns of the day @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir."

"Happy Birthday @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir," bronze medallist of World Boxing Championship 2021, Akash Kumar tweeted. Neeraj is currently amid his off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA. He is currently preparing for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre. (ANI)

