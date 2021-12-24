Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne; Golf - Ladies European Tour to have record prize purse in 2022 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to get a first Ashes hundred in Australia as he prepares for the third test starting in Melbourne on Boxing Day, a must-win game if England are to claim the series. Root has already plundered an English record 1,630 test runs in 2021 and has two half-centuries in the Ashes series so far with 89 in Brisbane and 62 in Adelaide as his side slipped to two heavy defeats.

Golf - Ladies European Tour to have record prize purse in 2022

The Ladies European Tour (LET) is set to offer players a record prize fund of 24.5 million euros ($27.76 million) in 2022 after it announced 31 events across 21 countries, the biggest number of tournaments in its 44-year history. The prize money has increased by 4.5 million euros over last season and is 19 million euros more than in 2019, the LET said.

Olympics-As NHL players reel, countries begin hectic work of building rosters

National Hockey League (NHL) players said on Thursday that they were disappointed at not having the chance to compete in the Beijing Olympic Games, as national governing bodies prepared the hectic work of filling out their Olympic rosters. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday that the league's players would not compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Games due to COVID-19 concerns.

Soccer-Guardiola repeats call for five substitutions as games pile up

The Premier League's unique tradition of playing on Boxing Day and New Year's Day should not change but it must allow five substitutions to protect players amid a grueling schedule, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday. Top-flight leagues in Europe adopted the rule to increase the number of substitutions per game to five to ease the workload on players amid the COVID-19 pandemic but Premier League clubs voted against the motion.

Athletics-Shoes to have uniform sole thickness from November 2024-World Athletics

The sole thicknesses for all athletic shoes in track and field events will be simplified to a stack height of 20mm from Nov. 1, 2024, World Athletics said on Thursday. Current regulations allow for shoes to have a maximum thickness between 20-25mm depending on the event while it can go up to 40mm for road races.

Olympics - South Korea targets two gold medals at Beijing Games: Yonhap

South Korea's Olympic Committee (KSOC) has set a target of two gold medals and a top-15 finish at next year's Beijing Winter Games, Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea won five golds when they hosted the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang and their overall tally of 17 medals, including eight silver and four bronze, was their best at a Winter Olympics.

Soccer-Pele discharged from hospital, will spend Christmas with family

Brazilian soccer great Pele has been discharged, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said on Thursday and will spend Christmas at home after months of medical issues following an operation to remove a colon tumor. "The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumor that was identified in September," the statement said.

Soccer-World Leagues unwilling to release players for Cup of Nations until Jan. 3

The World Leagues Forum (WLF) has written to global soccer governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to say they will not release players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) until Jan. 3. FIFA regulations state clubs must release players for AFCON by Dec. 27, which is 13 days before the tournament starts. The WLF said that date was "unreasonable and disproportionate" for many clubs and players in action this month.

Arctos expands ownership share of Warriors

Arctos Sports Partners expanded its investment in sports franchise ownership by more than doubling its stake in the Golden State Warriors to 13 percent, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday. While no price of the deal was reported, the Warriors are one of the most valuable sports franchises in the United States. They are worth as much as $6.03 billion, according to Sportivo. It was valued elsewhere at $5.5 billion at the start of 2021.

Japan will not send government delegation to Beijing Olympics

Japan will not send a government delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, it said on Friday, a move likely to deepen tension with China. Toyko's decision follows a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the Games over concerns about human rights in China, although Japan has avoided explicitly labeling its move as such.

