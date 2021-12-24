4th National Para Badminton Championship inaugurated by Odisha Sports Minister

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera inaugurated the 4th National Para Badminton Championship which kickstarted at Bhubaneshwar on Friday. Along with Tusharkanti Behera, R Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner Cum Secretary Dept. of Sports and Youth Services Govt. of Odisha, Padmashree Awardee and President of Paralympic India Deepa Malik, Chairman of Para Badminton India Prabhakar Rao, State Commissioner for persons with disabilities Sulochana Das, Para Sports Association Odisha President Kamala Kanta Rath and Ashok Mishra were present.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the para nationals, Sports Minister Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera said, "Our Para athletes have brought great glory for India at the Tokyo Paralympics and we are proud of each one of them. It is a big day for us as we host the 4th National Para Badminton Championship and welcome each and every one to this Championship and I wish everyone the very best for the games." Talking about the same President of Paralympic India Deepa Malik said: "In recent times, Odisha has set a great example by supporting various sports and taking them to new heights. In the same vein, Odisha has now come forward to host Para-Badminton Nationals, a sport which has recently given India 4 Paralympic medals! The Paralympic Committee of India is proud to work with the Odisha government and the Para Sports Association of Odisha to conduct this tournament."

Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Govt. of Odisha will organize the 3-day mega event in which over 500 players will be participating. Para Sports Association Odisha President Kamala Kanta Rath said, "The team has worked hard day and night to make this tournament possible and I am really proud of the way we have left no stone unturned to make this event a grand success."

UDAAN Academy Chairman Ashok Mishra said, "I would like to thank Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera for inaugurating the event. The championship is being organized at a grand scale and we would like to wish everyone good luck." The event will be held at 2 venues, Railway Indoor Stadium, Bhubaneswar in association with K.C. Memorial Trust and Udaan Badminton Academy from 24th to 26th December 2021 under the Aegis of Paralympic Committee of India and Badminton Association of India. (ANI)

