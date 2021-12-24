Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket, put curtains on '23-year-long journey'

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 15:00 IST
Harbhajan Singh (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. He scalped 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful," Harbhajan Singh tweeted on Friday. He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he was not picked for the Indian side.

Harbhajan retires after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick. Overall, Jalandhar- born cricketer has played 367 international games and claimed 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs. (ANI)

