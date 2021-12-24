Soccer-Norwich's Normann sidelined for foreseeable future - Smith

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann has been ruled out for "the foreseeable future" after undergoing surgery following a pelvic injury, manager Dean Smith said on Friday. Norwegian international Normann, 25, has made nine league appearances for Norwich this season and last featured in a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in November, when he was forced off due to injury.

"Normann was hoping to get back but has had surgery to help his pelvic injury, so will be out for the foreseeable future," Smith told a news conference before Norwich host Arsenal on Sunday. Smith added that Norwich have had new COVID-19 cases in the squad but did not disclose the number of players unavailable for the Boxing Day fixture.

