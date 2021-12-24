Left Menu

One needs to applaud Neeraj Chopra for implanting will of 'We Can' amongst youth: PT Usha

Track legend PT Usha is all praises for Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra, who turned 24 on Christmas Eve.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 15:25 IST
PT Usha and Neeraj Chopra (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Track legend PT Usha is all praises for Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra, who turned 24 on Christmas Eve. "Neeraj Chopra's victory has paved the way for a new chapter in the history of Indian Sports. The achievement has certainly lifted the morale of our country and built more interest and brought focus to the field of athletics. Over the past few years, other sports have taken the spotlight at the Olympics, and it's great to see athletics coming to the forefront once again," PT Usha told ANI.

She also urged people to applaud Neeraj for inspiring the youth by winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. He became only the second Indian individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra. "We need to applaud Neeraj for implanting the will of 'We Can' amongst the youth of India with his spectacular win in the Olympics and motivating young athletes to keep working towards their goals and dreams. The win has certainly ignited hope among people," PT Usha emphasised.

According to the 57-year-old Olympian, who has been nurturing talent at the Usha School of Athletics in Balussery (Kerala), Indian athletes' performance at Tokyo Olympics has undoubtedly set a benchmark for others."The performance by our Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics has certainly ignited a new passion for athletics. It was heartening to see them deliver a performance like that and if they can learn from their mistakes and improve their performances further, we as a country can set a benchmark for others. As athletes, all we must strive for is consistency in our performance and determination to achieve our target. Focus must be a key factor in the work we do as athletes," she added. While Usha was called the golden girl of Indian athletics, an Olympic medal remained her only unfulfilled dream. (ANI)

