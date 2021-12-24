Statistical Highlights of Harbhajan Singh's career

A look at the significant milestones and achievements of Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in his 23-year long illustrious cricketing career, which he ended on Friday.

With 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, Harbhajan is 14th in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers and fourth best Indian behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and R Ashwin (427). Test Debut: vs Australia at Bengaluru - March, 1998 Most Test wickets against Nations **************************** 95 wickets vs Australia in 18 matches 60 wickets vs South Africa in 11 matches 56 wickets vs West Indies in 11 matches 53 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 16 matches 45 wickets vs England in 14 matches Most successful Test seasons ************************ Year-2002: 63 wickets in 13 matches (Five 5-wicket hauls Year-2001: 60 wickets in 12 matches (Six 5-wicket hauls, Two 10-wicket hauls) Best Bowling figures in a Test innings ******************************** 8/84 vs Australia on March 18, 2001 in Chennai ODI Debut: vs New Zealand at Sharjah - April 17, 1998 Most ODI wickets against Nations **************************** 61 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 47 matches 36 wickets vs England in 23 matches 33 wickets vs West Indies in 31 matches 32 wickets vs Australia in 35 matches 31 wickets vs South Africa in 24 matches Harbhajan also claimed 25 wickets in 28 T20 matches.

