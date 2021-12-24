Left Menu

Soccer-Burnley v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:09 IST
COVID-19 cases and injuries at Everton forced the Premier League to accept the club's request for a postponement and called of their Boxing Day fixture away at Burnley, the League said on Friday.

"The Board ... concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVID-19 cases and injuries," the League said in a statement.

