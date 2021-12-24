Soccer-Burnley v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries

COVID-19 cases and injuries at Everton forced the Premier League to accept the club's request for a postponement and called of their Boxing Day fixture away at Burnley, the League said on Friday.

"The Board ... concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVID-19 cases and injuries," the League said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)