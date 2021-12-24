Soccer-Everton's COVID-19 cases, injuries force Premier League to postpone Burnley game

COVID-19 cases and injuries at Everton forced the Premier League to accept the club's request for a postponement and called of their Boxing Day fixture away at Burnley, the league said on Friday.

It is the 13th Premier League game to be called off due to COVID-19 and third Boxing Day fixture to be postponed after Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford were called off https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/liverpool-v-leeds-wolves-v-watford-games-postponed-due-rising-covid-19-cases-2021-12-23 on Thursday due to cases in the visiting teams. Everton manager Rafa Benitez said on Thursday that his club had a request to postpone Sunday's match rejected by the Premier League, adding it was unfair as he had six injuries and five players down with COVID-19.

"The Board reviewed the club's request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad," the Premier League said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2424240?sf252405616=1. "They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVID-19 cases and injuries."

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players -- 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper -- available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis. Both clubs have already had matches postponed this month with Burnley now staring at a fixture pile-up with four games in hand after Boxing Day.

The East Lancashire club had games against Watford and Aston Villa postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks while a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur was called off less than two hours before kickoff due to heavy snowfall https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/burnley-v-spurs-called-off-due-heavy-snowfall-2021-11-28. Burnley are in the relegation zone, in 18th place on 11 points from 15 matches. Everton are in 14th spot on 19 points from 17 games.

Britain reported a record 119,789 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday as it battles a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

