We'll try not to repeat our mistakes, says Haryana Steelers' Captain Vikash Kandola

Haryana Steelers, who went down 39-42 to Patna Pirates on Thursday, will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers also lost their first match of the season. The Pink Panthers went down 27-34 to Gujarat Giants on Thursday.

"The entire team played well yesterday and it was a close match. Both sides were neck-to-neck throughout the contest. Sometimes Patna Pirates were leading and sometimes we were leading. It was our first match and we made some small mistakes. We will work on those mistakes and make sure that we don't repeat them in the next game," said Haryana Steelers' Captain Vikash Kandola in a statement. Kandola added that the side made a few errors in the latter part of the match against Patna, "I made a couple of mistakes while raiding yesterday and there were some mistakes made by the defence unit. We played well throughout the game and will continue with that momentum in the next games as well.

However, the Captain expressed that the confidence is high in the team, "Our confidence is high at the moment. The Jaipur Pink Panthers are a good side, but we are also a good team. We will give our 100 per cent and try to win the match. All the players are great in the Jaipur side and we have to tread carefully and be alert while taking on each of the players." (ANI)

