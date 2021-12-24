Hockey Inter-Department C'ships: CRPF and ITBP's clash ended in 1-1 draw on Day 7

The 1st Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021 witnessed thrilling action on Day-7 here in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The first match of the day saw Central Reserve Police Force taking on ITBP Central Hockey Team in a Pool A clash.

Both the teams started strongly in the defence, but the threshold was broken by Jaswinder Singh in the 29th minute as he scored the first goal in the match ITBP Central Hockey Team. Both the teams continue to defend well for the remainder of the game, but Sharnjeet Singh managed to find the equaliser in the 60th minute for Central Reserve Police Force and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The second match of the day saw Sashastra Seema Bal facing off against Tamil Nadu Police in Pool D match. Both the teams were at their defensive best in the first two quarters, not allowing any goals for the first 30 minutes.

Kannan Murugan finally was able to get the first goal in the match in the 41st minute, but his brilliant strike was cancelled out by Amit Kumar as he scored the equaliser in the 49th minute. Both teams were unable to find the winner and the match between Sashastra Seema Bal and Tamil Nadu Police ended in a 1-1 draw. The final match of the day saw Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board facing off against Central Industrial Security Force in Pool D match. Harpreet Singh opened the scoring in the 14th minute, after which Adnan Wasim doubled Central Industrial Security Force's lead scoring the second goal in the 17th minute.

Mohd Sahir managed to get a goal back in the 33rd minute for Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board to make it 1-2 and then and Mohd Shariq found the equaliser in the 43rd minute to make it 2-2. Mohd Umar gave Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board the lead scoring the third goal for his team in the 52nd minute and they won the match 3-2. The Pool A match between Association Of Indian Universities and Defence Accounts Sports Control Board was forfeited resulting in a 0-0 default draw.

The Quarter-finals lineup is as follows: December Services Sports Control Board vs Sports Authority of India; Punjab National Bank vs ITBP Central Hockey Team; Railway Sports Promotion Board vs Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board; Punjab and Sind Bank vs Petroleum Sports Board Promotion. (ANI)

