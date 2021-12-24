Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha aim to bounce back against Patna Pirates

UP Yoddha, the GMR Group-owned franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League, aims to bounce back with a win as they get ready to face three-time PKL Winners Patna Pirates in their second game on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:58 IST
Team UP Yoddha. Image Credit: ANI
UP Yoddha, the GMR Group-owned franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League, aims to bounce back with a win as they get ready to face three-time PKL Winners Patna Pirates in their second game on Saturday. The Yoddhas lost narrowly in a nail-biting finish on December 22 to defending Champions Bengal Warriors in their opening game of the 8th Pro Kabaddi League, which due to the ongoing pandemic is being played behind closed doors at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre.

UP Yoddha's last encounter with Patna Pirates happened exactly 840 days back where the Yoddha dominated the game with a comfortable win of 41-29. The two sides have met a total of 8 times till now out of which UP Yoddha has a total of three wins and a lone draw. The game will invoke a lot of fan support and drama as UP Yoddha's star raider Pardeep Narwal would take on the mat against his former team Patna Pirates. It was with Patna Pirates that Pardeep created the unbroken record of earning the most super points in a single raid in PKL history.

"We are looking forward to our second clash against Patna Pirates. We did not have a start as we expected, but I am glad that the boys did not stop fighting. We did come very close against Bengal but again that's what makes kabaddi exciting. We have learnt a lot from our last game and we are looking forward to bouncing back to our winning ways against the Pirates," Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddha said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

