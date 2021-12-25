Left Menu

Figure skating-Hanyu leads Japan nationals on injury comeback

Hanyu also injured his ankle in the build-up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, an injury which kept him off the ice for two months. However, he returned to fitness in time to become the first man in 66 years to win back-to-back figure skating titles.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:34 IST
Figure skating-Hanyu leads Japan nationals on injury comeback
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Reigning Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu returned to competitive action at the Japanese national championships in Saitama, where he took the lead after the men's short programme in his first competitive skate in eight months. The 27-year-old landed a quad slachow, a quad toe-triple toe combination and triple axel to help him to a score of 111.31, leading reigning Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno by nearly 10 points with Yuma Kagiyama in third.

Hanyu, who won Olympic gold in the men's singles at both the Sochi and Pyeongchang Winter Games, last competed in the World Team Trophy back in April and missed the Grand Prix season because of a right ankle injury. Hanyu this week confirmed his plans to participate in the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics. He said he intends to incorporate the first quadruple axel in competition in his free skate programme on Sunday after landing the jump in training.

"Everything went exactly as I'd planed it over six days of practice," Hanyu was quoted as saying by Kyodo News. "I had the feel for my programme that I expected to, and was able to stay calm. I think I'm calm now that I've cleared my first competition.

"I'm not completely satisfied as there were things I can do better, while I did uncover things I could do well... Of course, I'm still planning to attempt" the quad axel. Hanyu also injured his ankle in the build-up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, an injury which kept him off the ice for two months.

However, he returned to fitness in time to become the first man in 66 years to win back-to-back figure skating titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021