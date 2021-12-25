No dull moment when Harbhajan was around, says Mohammad Kaif

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Saturday congratulated Harbhajan Singh on a wonderful career, saying there was never a dull moment when the spinner was around the dressing room. Harbhajan had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The 41-year-old spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. He scalped 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

"There was never a dull moment on the field, or in the dressing room, when he was around. Greatest Test win 2001, World T20 title and Wankhede World Cup, Harbhajan always the match-winner. Waiting for your next big announcement Brother. [?]@harbhajan_singh," tweeted Kaif. Harbhajan had played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup.

Since then, he was not picked for the Indian side. Harbhajan retires after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick. Overall, Jalandhar-born cricketer has played 367 international games and claimed 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)