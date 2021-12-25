Left Menu

Mirabai Chanu receives Rs 1.50 crore reward by UP govt, says she is grateful to receive such respect

Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu received a cash reward of Rs 1.50 crore by the Uttar Pradesh government presented by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on winning a silver medal for India in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:35 IST
Mirabai Chanu receives Rs 1.50 crore reward by UP govt, says she is grateful to receive such respect
UP CM Yogi Adityanath presenting Mirabai Chanu with a cheque of Rs 1.50 crores. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu received a cash reward of Rs 1.50 crore by the Uttar Pradesh government presented by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on winning a silver medal for India in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. "I'm grateful to receive such respect. We never got such recognition earlier, so it's a proud moment for us," Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu told ANI at the event after receiving the reward.

Mirabai Chanu had won India's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics by winning a silver medal in the 49 Kg weight category as India went to produce their best performance as well as their best-ever medal haul of 7 medals in the Olympics. India bagged four bronze, two silver and one gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. Uttar Pradesh state government gives cash prizes of Rs 2 crores to the gold medallists, Rs 1.50 crore to the silver medallists and Rs 1 Crore to the bronze medallists. With Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal got the cash prize of Rs 1.50 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021