Left Menu

Hockey Junior National C'ships: Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh storm into finals

As the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu reached the penultimate stage, Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered victories to advance to the final of the competition and set up a mouth-watering clash amongst themselves for the Championship.

ANI | Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:03 IST
Hockey Junior National C'ships: Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh storm into finals
Players in action during the semi-final match (Photo/Hockey India-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu reached the penultimate stage, Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered victories to advance to the final of the competition and set up a mouth-watering clash amongst themselves for the Championship. In the first semi-final between the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Chandigarh, there was nothing to separate the two sides in regulation time as the match ended 2-2 after 60 minutes. As the tie went to a penalty shootout, Hockey Chandigarh held their nerves to secure a 3-0 win in the shootouts.

After Sudeep Chirmako (11') gave the Hockey Association of Odisha the lead, Hockey Chandigarh responded with two quickfire goals from Captain Rahul (17') and Raman (18') in the second quarter. Prasant Lakra equalised for Hockey Association of Odisha in the 37th minute, and the match then proceeded to penalty shootouts to decide a winner. The second semi-final painted a different picture, where Uttar Pradesh Hockey recorded a comprehensive 8-3 victory over Hockey Haryana. Sharda Nand Tiwari (13', 16', 28'); who has been in red-hot form throughout the competition, became the leading scorer of the tournament with yet another hat-trick on the big stage.

His efforts were supplemented by another hat-trick from Arun Sahani (31', 35', 47') and a brace from Uttam Singh (23', 60'). Pankaj also scored a treble for Hockey Haryana (38', 43', 60+'). Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey will face off against each other in the final on December 25, 2021, Saturday, whereas the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Haryana will battle for 3rd/4th place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021