Left Menu

Indian hockey team needs to be 'psychologically strong' to win crunch games, says former skipper Dilip Tirkey

Former hockey captain Dilip Tirkey feels the Indian team have to work on mental toughness to become "psychologically" strong in order to win the crunch encounters in the big tournaments.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:32 IST
Indian hockey team needs to be 'psychologically strong' to win crunch games, says former skipper Dilip Tirkey
Indian men's hockey team (Hockey India's Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Anuj Mishra Former hockey captain Dilip Tirkey feels the Indian team have to work on mental toughness to become "psychologically" strong in order to win the crunch encounters in the big tournaments.

Earlier this week, India came back from behind to beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the third-place match in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. However, India, the defending champions had lost the intensely-fought semi-final match against Japan days after thrashing the Asian side 6-0 in the continental tournament. Dilip Tirkey said India might have been a little casual after a resounding win against Japan and weren't able to unleash their true potential in the must-win clash.

"Indian team needs to psychologically strong. In the league match, we defeated Japan, and then to lose to the same squad in the semi-finals shows the casual behaviour of the side," Dilip Tirkey told ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing fourth National Para-Badminton Championship here in Bhubaneswar. "I feel the team might have been a little casual after registering a thumping win over Japan and weren't able to perform according to their potential," he added.

The Indian men's hockey team brought glory to the country when they ended a 41-year Olympic medal drought after defeating Germany 5-4 at the Tokyo Games to win the bronze medal in August this year. The former Indian captain believes the Tokyo bronze has instilled confidence in the Indian hockey team and the squad should continue playing the attacking game.

"It was definitely a historic feat. Not only did the men's team win our hearts the women's team too performed well. They didn't win but it was a remarkable achievement to reach the top four," said the former skipper. "There is a special craze for hockey in India. Performances can dip sometimes but I feel after winning the bronze medal there is a newfound confidence in the men's hockey team. The Tokyo bronze has instilled confidence in players too. Now Indian team is playing the attacking game freely and they must continue to do so in the future," he added.

With less than one year to go for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, Dilip Tirkey is confident that the Indian team will perform well in the upcoming tournaments. Men's Hockey World Cup is also slated to be held in Bhubaneshwar in 2023. "Team is playing well and is focusing on fitness and I am confident that Indian team will perform well in the upcoming tournaments," said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021