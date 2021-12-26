Left Menu

Tennis-Canada's Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19 in Sydney

Denis Shapovalov, who is part of Canada's team for the 2022 ATP Cup, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sydney, the 22-year-old said on Saturday. Shapovalov said he is experiencing minor symptoms. "Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID," Shapovalov tweeted https://twitter.com/denis_shapo/status/1474828234818736131.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 01:49 IST
Tennis-Canada's Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19 in Sydney

Denis Shapovalov, who is part of Canada's team for the 2022 ATP Cup, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sydney, the 22-year-old said on Saturday. Shapovalov played last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat 20-times major winner Rafa Nadal in the third-place playoff match.

Nadal, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all tested positive for the virus after playing the tournament. Shapovalov said he is experiencing minor symptoms.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID," Shapovalov tweeted https://twitter.com/denis_shapo/status/1474828234818736131. "I am following all protocols including isolation and letting the people who I've been in contact with know.

"Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it safe to do so." The 2022 ATP Cup will feature 16 teams and be hosted across two venues at the Sydney Olympic Park from Jan. 1-9. Canada are in Group C with Germany, Britain and the United States.

The Australian Open will begin on Jan. 17 in Melbourne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021