Left Menu

Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival for ATP Cup

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 26-12-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 09:13 IST
Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival for ATP Cup
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney for the ATP Cup.

The 22-year-old is one of the first overseas players to arrive in Australia and is part of Canada’s team for the team-based tournament in Sydney from Jan. 1-9, ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne starting on Jan. 17.

Shapovalov played last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat Rafael Nadal in the third-place playoff match.

Nadal also tested positive for the coronavirus after playing at the tournament, as did Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Former world No.10 Shapovalov said on social media he is in isolation and experiencing only minor symptoms.

''Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID,” Shapovalov said. ''I am following all protocols including isolation and letting the people who I’ve been in contact with know.

''Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it safe to do so.” All players have to return negative tests 72 hours before flying to Australia, as well as undergo testing once in arriving in the country and isolate whilst awaiting results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021