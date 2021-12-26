Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd adapting to Rangnick's playing style, says Matic

Manchester United have already started adapting to interim manager Ralf Rangnick's high-energy, aggressive style of play, midfielder Nemanja Matic said, despite disruptions to their schedule caused by a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. You must be physically ready and play well tactically," Matic said. "Every manager (who) comes to a new club needs a period to adapt.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:44 IST


Manchester United have already started adapting to interim manager Ralf Rangnick's high-energy, aggressive style of play, midfielder Nemanja Matic said, despite disruptions to their schedule caused by a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. United are unbeaten in three games in all competitions under Rangnick since he arrived at Old Trafford but have had two Premier League games postponed and last played on Dec. 11.

The 63-year-old German is a proponent of "gegenpressing" - a style of soccer in which teams press high and use counter-pressing to win the ball back as soon as possible, rather than falling back to regroup. "We understand his ideas and what he wants to play. Slowly, we will be where he wants us to be. It's a bit of everything, not just pressing... You must be physically ready and play well tactically," Matic said.

"Every manager (who) comes to a new club needs a period to adapt. We will take some time but we have enough talent in the squad to understand quickly and play how he wants us to. "We are already adapting to him. It's the beginning, but we are all positive and we will see in the future."

United will travel to Newcastle United on Monday before hosting Burnley on Thursday and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

