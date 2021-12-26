Denis Shapovalov tests COVID positive after arriving in Sydney

World number 14 Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney, the Canadian confirmed on Sunday. The 22-year-old was slated to play for Canada in the ATP Cup from January 1. "Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for Covid," Shapovalov tweeted.

"I am following all protocols, including isolation and letting the people who I've been in contact with know. Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court, when it is safe to do so." He is the latest player who played at the Abu Dhabi exhibition event and got tested positive for the virus. Earlier Rafael Nadal and his coach Carlos Moya along with Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for COVID-19 following their participation in the exhibition event in UAE.

Season's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne. (ANI)

