CA open to having different coaches for different formats

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley on Sunday hinted that the coaches for different formats could be split and he did not give a clear answer on whether Justin Langer would remain the coach for all three formats going forward. Langer's tenure as the head coach is slated to come to an end next year, however he has shown his willingness to remain the coach of the side.

Speculation is rife in Australia cricketing circles regarding Michael Di Venuto and Andrew McDonald taking over as the white-ball coach. "That's (different coaches for different formats) something we'll look at towards the end of the season," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hockley as saying.

Hockley also confirmed that Langer would remain as the head coach until the end of his four-year contract, which expires in June. "There's no question Justin will see out his contract. That goes out to the middle of next year. Obviously, once we get through the Ashes we want to sit down and work out where we want to go from there," said Hockley.

"We're going to sit down and work through what that process entails at that time, then we'll be able to say more," he added. Earlier this year, Australia Men won its maiden T20 World Cup title and the side is on the verge of retaining the Ashes. (ANI)

