SA vs Ind, 1st Test: Kohli opts to bat, Rahane plays ahead of Iyer

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:18 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday. At the time of the toss, Kohli said: "We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. A very challenging place to play."

"South African unit always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket practice. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Thakur is the all-rounder," he added. India has never won a Test series in South Africa and Kohli would look to create history on the Proteas turf.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami. South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

