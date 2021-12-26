Left Menu

Cricket-India win toss, elect to bat in first test versus South Africa

India are hoping to secure a first test series in South Africa with matches to follow in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Teams: South Africa – Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:21 IST
Cricket-India win toss, elect to bat in first test versus South Africa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park on Sunday. Kohli believes that the pitch will quicken up as the game goes on and that putting on a big first innings score will be key for the tourists.

"Runs on the board and away from home that has been our strength. The wicket has grass on it and the pitch tends to get quicker as the game goes on," Kohli said. "This is a very challenging place to play cricket. We will have to be at our best.

India have selected Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order, after the number five position had been the subject of some debate, and a seam attack of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. South Africa sprung a surprise with their line-up, including tall fast bowler Marco Jansen for his debut ahead of the returning Duanne Olivier, who had been expected to play his first test since 2019.

"Jansen had a lot of success against the India 'A' side and he has a reputation going around now after he hit quite a few of the Indian batters," captain Dean Elgar said. India are hoping to secure a first test series in South Africa with matches to follow in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Teams: South AfricaDean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021