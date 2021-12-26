Left Menu

Hockley refuses to commit on Langer's future as head coach

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:35 IST
Hockley refuses to commit on Langer's future as head coach
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's recent success notwithstanding, head coach Justin Langer will have to wait until the end of the home season to know if his contract will be extended, according to the chief executive of the country's apex cricket body, Nick Hockley.

After a woeful run, including home Test series, defeats to India, Australia turned things around in dramatic fashion to win the T20 World Cup and are on the verge of claiming the Ashes series.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, however, refused to divulge much on Langer's future yet.

''I think JL, I think the whole square is doing a fantastic job,'' Hockley told reporters on Sunday, the first day of the Boxing Day Ashes Test against England.

''We've seen that through the performances of the first couple of Tests. ''We always said we're going to be really focused on the two upcoming campaigns - the T20 World Cup and the T20 team did fabulously to bring that trophy home, and same for the Ashes - I know JL, I know the team, they are very, very focused on this series.'' He added, ''What we have said, before the summer, we'll be sitting down at the end of the season to review where we go from there.'' Hockley also did not entertain questions on whether CA would like to ease the workload on Langer, who is in charge of all three formats.

''As I said, that's something we're going to look at towards the end of the season,'' he said.

Hockley, however, did say that Langer would see out his contract, which expires in the middle of next year. ''There's no question Justin will see out his contract that goes through to the middle of next year,'' Hockley said.

''There's a tour of Pakistan and there's a lot of great cricket coming up, but as I said we'll sit down and review where we are at the end of the Ashes.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021