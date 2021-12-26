Left Menu

Hockey Junior National C'ships: Uttar Pradesh crowned champions after win against Chandigarh

Uttar Pradesh Hockey maintained their stellar 100 per cent record in the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu with a decisive 3-1 victory over Hockey Chandigarh in the final of the competition on Saturday.

ANI | Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:40 IST
Hockey Junior National C'ships: Uttar Pradesh crowned champions after win against Chandigarh
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Hockey maintained their stellar 100 per cent record in the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu with a decisive 3-1 victory over Hockey Chandigarh in the final of the competition on Saturday. Tournament top scorer Sharda Nand Tiwari opened the scoring for Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the 15th minute with a trademark Penalty Corner before Arun Sahani (16', 34') stretched Uttar Pradesh Hockey's lead further with a brace. Raman pulled one goal back for Hockey Chandigarh in the 51st minute, but Uttar Pradesh Hockey held on to the lead to be crowned champions of the tournament.

In the 3rd/4th Place playoff match, the Hockey Association of Odisha edged out Hockey Haryana 3 -2 in a closely contested affair to clinch 3rd place in the competition. Hockey Association of Odisha took the lead in the match through Deepak Minz (27'), only to be pegged back by two goals from Rohit (34') and Deepak (36'), who put Hockey Haryana in the lead in the third quarter.

Hockey Association of Odisha answered back with a quickfire brace of their own at the start of the fourth quarter, scored by Sushant Toppo (47') and Sudeep Chirmako (49'). Hockey Association of Odisha held on to the 3-2 lead to secure third place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021