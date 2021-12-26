South African and Indian teams observe moment's silence in honour of Tutu

The South African and Indian teams observed a moment's silence ahead of the opening Test in honour of anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday.

The South African players also entered the ground wearing black armbands as a mark of respect. ''The Proteas cricket team and South Africa as a nation, mourn world renowned statesman, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who passed away this morning.

''The teams had a moment of silence ahead of the start of the first Betway Test match against India. The Proteas are wearing black armbands in honour of Mr Tutu,'' the Indian team's media wing said.

Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.

Tutu had been hospitalised several times since 2015, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)