Soccer-Guinea suffer two withdraws from Cup of Nations squad

Guinea defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba withdrew from the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday after citing injury, a statement said. Conte, a former France Under-21 international who has switched allegiance, said he had not yet recovered from injury after recently joining Romanian club Universitatea Craiova. Pogba suffered both a knee injury and a tendon pull in action for French club Sochaux earlier this month.

Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:03 IST
Guinea defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba withdrew from the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday after citing injury, a statement said. Conte, a former France Under-21 international who has switched allegiance, said he had not yet recovered from injury after recently joining the Romanian club Universitatea Craiova.

Pogba suffered both a knee injury and a tendon pull in action for French club Sochaux earlier this month. A scan confirmed he would be out until at least the end of January, the Guinea football federation said. Pogba, 30, is the elder brother of French World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Coach Kaba Diawara has called up two home-based players as replacements: Fode Camara from Horoya and Gaoussou Yousouf Siby from Wakrya Squad:

Goalkeepers: Moussa Camara (Horoya), Aly Keita (Ostersund), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians) Defenders: Fode Camara (Horoya), Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys), Ibrahima Conte (Niort), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv), Gaoussou Yousouf Siby (Wakrya), Saidou Sow (St Etienne), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France)

Midfielders: Aguibou Camara (Olympiakos), Ibrahima Cisse (Seraing), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin), Amadou Diawara (Roma), Mamadou Kane (Neftci), Naby Keita (Liverpool), Mory Konate (St Truiden), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya) Forwards: Mohamed Bayo (Clermont), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven), Jose Kante (Kairat), Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC).

