Soccer-Palace manager Vieira to miss Spurs game after positive COVID test

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will miss Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for COVID-19, the English club said. Assistant manager Osian Roberts will take charge of the team against Tottenham. "We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," Palace said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 17:53 IST
"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," Palace said on Twitter. Palace are 11th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 17 matches.

