Bizarre beginning to I-League: Debutants Rajasthan United left to play with 9 players

In a bizarre development, debutants Rajasthan United were left to play their maiden I-League match against Punjab Football Club on Sunday with just nine players, instead of 11, due to the confusion over the registration of amateurs.

The Jaipur-based side, which had made it to the I-League after winning the qualifying tournament in October, acknowledged that the situation arose due to ''errant decision making'' by the club.

Rajasthan United said the All India Football Federation refused its request to postpone the match to January when they can have enough players with new signings. It also took a dig at their opponents -- Punjab FC -- for refusing to play the match later.

The AIFF, on its part, said it had acted as per rules which were approved by the world governing body FIFA.

''We retained minimal players from the qualifiers and sought to get better players for the higher league -- seeing as the competition is undoubtedly higher,'' Rajasthan United said in a statement.

''The AIFF issued a statement to all clubs on 14th Dec 2021 stating that these teams could field amateur players who be allowed to play as such till December 31, 2021. Respecting the statement, RUFC registered a significant number of amateurs.

''A second statement released on 21st Dec said that amateur players signed on or before August 31 would be allowed to play in the league.'' The club had no way to sign professional players after winning the I-League Qualifiers as the June-August transfer window (for professional players) had already ended by then. The second transfer window begins only on January 1.

The club said it respects the decision of both the AIFF and their opponents to not postpone the fixture.

''We acknowledged the errant decision making and communication that has led to this situation. It is a deep humiliation and learning experience for a club as new as us.'' It, however, expressed its bitterness at the development, saying ''sportsman spirit is only left to be discussed on social media and books, but when it comes to the field it is a totally different ball game.'' ''Our opponents could have the willingness to play this match on a later date.'' The club further said a simple option would have been to forfeit the match and play from game 2 on January 5 onwards (which occurs after the winter transfer window opens) but decided to take the field with only nine players.

''It (forfeiting the match) is something our philosophy will not allow. Offering our opponents the respect they deserve, we will put forth our bast face in the circumstances and strive to display the sportsmanship that defines the sport.'' The AIFF said as per its regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players 2021 (AIFF RSTP), amateur players may only participate in professional competitions (such as I-League) should such players be registered in the professional registration window.

''A decision was taken that only professional players would be allowed to participate in I-League 2021-22. However, keeping in mind the clubs being promoted from the 2nd division, the League committee created an exception to allow participation of amateur players till December 31, 2021, if they were already registered with such clubs in a professional registration period as per the AIFF RSTP.

''Following the recommendation of the League Committee, the matter was referred to the Players Status & Registration, and the Legal departments for their necessary inputs, who acted as per the statutes of the RSTP.'' The AIFF said it's bound to respect its own rules which are in consonance with the FIFA RSTP. ''The AIFF is not in a position to allow any amateur players registered outside the professional registration window to take the field for I-League 2021-22 till they sign professional contracts and register themselves as professionals in the second transfer window of the 2021-22 season which opens on January 1, 2022.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)