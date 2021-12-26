Soccer-Palace manager Vieira to miss Spurs game after positive COVID test
"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," Palace said on Twitter https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1475076490349928450. Palace are 11th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 17 matches.
Palace are 11th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 17 matches. British media reported that the game against Tottenham had been in doubt due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Palace but the South London club confirmed https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1475067465818419205 about three hours before kickoff that it would go ahead.
Palace's trip to Watford last week was postponed https://www.premierleague.com/news/2418743 due to coronavirus cases at the home club.
