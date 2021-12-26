Left Menu

India reach 157/2 at tea on Day 1 of first Test

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 18:18 IST
India reach 157/2 at tea on Day 1 of first Test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India reached 157 for 2 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday. KL Rahul was going strong on 68 and captain Virat Kohli was giving him company on 19 at the break.

Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 while Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a duck.

Brief Scores: India: 157 for 2 in 57 overs (Mayank Agarwal 60, KL Rahul 68 batting, Virat Kohli 19 batting; Lungi Ngidi 2/35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021