India reach 157/2 at tea on Day 1 of first Test
PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 18:18 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
India reached 157 for 2 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday. KL Rahul was going strong on 68 and captain Virat Kohli was giving him company on 19 at the break.
Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 while Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a duck.
Brief Scores: India: 157 for 2 in 57 overs (Mayank Agarwal 60, KL Rahul 68 batting, Virat Kohli 19 batting; Lungi Ngidi 2/35).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Virat Kohli
- KL Rahul
- India
- Virat
- Mayank Agarwal 60
- Kohli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian American Raghavan elevated to a new WH position
Indian American doctors 300K for local community in New Jersey
Indian-American policy advisor Gautam Raghavan elevated to key White House position
Uttar Pradesh Floor Inauguration at the India Pavilion, 10 December 2021 EXPO2020 Dubai
India logs 7,992 news COVID-19 cases, 393 deaths in last 24 hours