Ind vs SA 1st Test: Tea Scoreboard

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: KL Rahul batting 68 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60 Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0 Virat Kohli batting 19 Extras: (B-4 LB-4 NB-2) 10 Total: (For 2 wickets in 57 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1/117 2/117 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 13-5-19-0, Lungi Ngidi 11-1-35-2, Marco Jansen 12-3-43-0, Wiaan Mulder 14-3-34-0, Keshav Maharaj 7-1-18-0.
